Crews respond to Kitchener house fire

Kitchener fire responded Thursday afternoon to a fire at a house in Kitchener.

Crews could be seen at the house near Cedar Street North and May Place around 3 p.m. The flames appeared to be out.

The house appeared to have sustained damages, however, the extent of the damages is not known.

Waterloo regional police temporarily closed Cedar Street North between Weber Street East and Duke Street East.

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

