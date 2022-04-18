Crews respond to large fire in Cambridge

Firefighters from four stations responded to a large fire in Cambridge Monday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 12:06 p.m., the Cambridge Fire Department said the fire was at a vacant building on Dundas Street near Beverly Street.

The fire department said crews were operating in a defensive strategy and asked the public to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

