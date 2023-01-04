Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital

The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.

Officials told CTV News the Calgary Fire Department responded to a home in the 5900 block of Dalton Drive N.W. at approximately 11:30 a.m.

On arrival, smoke was seen pouring out of the basement.

"When fire crews arrived and they went down into the basement, they did find an unconscious individual that they brought outside," said CFD public information officer Carol Henke.

She says firefighters began CPR on the male victim and then the patient was transferred to EMS.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, watched in disbelief.

“It appeared to be the smoke was billowing from upstairs but then when I went around to the back alley, I noticed there was a lot of smoke billowing from the basement as well,” he said.

“I could see they were working on somebody. I could see one of the females from the house seemed to be in high distress.”

EMS said a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, the CFD said the man died of his injuries.

"Calgary Police Service officers are working to identify the man and notify family members/next of kin," officials said in a release.

Four cats that were in the home at the time of the fire also died.

The neighbour calls the situation shocking and disturbing.

“We have a pretty quiet neighbourhood. There usually isn’t any issues, so when something like this is going on, it’s a pretty big surprise for sure,” he said.

Henke says it doesn't take much time for dangerous levels of smoke to accumulate inside a home.

"The smoke from a house fire is incredibly toxic and just a couple of breaths will render you incapable of self-rescue."

It's unclear whether the home had functioning smoke alarms, but Henke said firefighters did not hear any when they arrived on scene.

"That will form part of the investigation," she said.

Fire investigators are at the scene, as are the Calgary Police Service's arson detectives, who are dispatched whenever there is a fire that includes serious injuries or death.

Anyone with photos or video of the fire prior to the arrival of the CFD is asked to share those by email.