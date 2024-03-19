Crews respond to overnight basement fire in southeast Regina

No injuries were reported after a fire in the basement of a home in southeast Regina early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house on Sage Place in the far southeast end of the city around 3:30 a.m., Regina Fire said in a post on X.

Upon arrival flames were coming from the basement windows, Regina Fire said.

According to Regina Fire the family who lives in the home was alerted by their smoke alarms and was able to make a safe exit.

The fire remains under investigation.

Crews responded to a house fire at 3:30am on Sage Place in the far southeast end of the city. Flames coming from the basement windows on arrival. Family alerted by smoke alarms and exited safely. Cause is under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/xRue67RjH9