Crews respond to porch fire in Regina, investigation launched

Regina fire crews responded to the North Central area after a blaze was reported in the back porch of a home.

Firefighters were on scene at the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on X.

The house fire was put out quickly and mainly affected the back porch of the home.

Crews were able to successfully search the residence.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

