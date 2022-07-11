Crews respond to structure fire in Puslinch

Multiple fire departments were called to a fully-involved structure fire in Puslinch Monday afternoon.

In a tweet posted at 5 p.m., Puslinch Fire and Rescue said the fire in now under control and investigators are working to determine it cause and origin. No injuries were reported.

This fire is now under control. Puslinch Fire Prevention is on location to determine the cause, orgin and circumstances of this fire. Thank you to our system partners @GuelphFire @GuelphEramosaFD and @CambridgeFD for your tanker support. As well our Guelph Fire Dispatchers! https://t.co/Dhsnv5X1kP

— Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service (@PuslinchFRS) July 11, 2022

Fire departments from Guelph, Guelph/Eramosa and Cambridge were also on-scene Monday.

In a tweet posted at 4:11 p.m., OPP said Forestell Road at Roszell road was expected to be closed for several hours.

#RoadClosure: Forestell Road at Roszell Road @TwpPuslinchON for several hours due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area while fire services are active. Thank you to @GuelphFire @CambridgeFD and @GuelphEramosaFD who are working hard on scene. ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/P1fVCmCJfy