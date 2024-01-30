iHeartRadio

Crews respond to upgraded fire in east Windsor


Crews responded to the blazed in 6300 block of Thornberry Crescent on Tuesday.

Windsor firefighters are responding to a working fire in east Windsor.

Crews responded to the blazed in 6300 block of Thornberry Crescent on Tuesday.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.

Upgraded working fire in the 6300 Block of Thornberry Cres. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) January 30, 2024
12