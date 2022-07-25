iHeartRadio

Crews responded to Highway 11 rollover in Oro-Medonte

A commercial vehicle rests on its side on the shoulder of the northbound lanes along Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Mon., July 25, 2022. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Provincial police responded to a three-vehicle collision late Monday morning in Oro-Medonte.

OPP says a commercial vehicle rolled onto its side along the shoulder of the northbound lanes along Highway 11 near Line 9 shortly before noon.

Police say two other vehicles were involved.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on any charges at this time.

The area was down to one lane but has since reopened.

