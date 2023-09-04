Crews responding to boat fire near Bluffer's Park
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
Toronto Fire Services and Toronto police are responding to a burning boat on Lake Ontario south of Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.
Toronto fire told CP24.com they received a call for a fire south of 39 South Marine Drive at around 3:17 p.m.
Fire crews on land confirmed there was a boat fire and the Toronto police marine unit was dispatched along with a fire boat.
Toronto police said the boat was approximately three kilometres from shore.
There are no reports of injuries so far, Toronto Fire said.
BOAT FIRE:
3:19 pm
Bluffers park
-police o/s
-confirmed fire
-boat on fire approx 2 miles south
-unknown injuries or if the boat was occupied#GO2065959
^lm
-
-
Halifax union members mark Labour DayMembers of more than a dozen unions marched through the streets of Halifax this Labour Day, discussing their concerns.
-
St. Thomas golfer takes home Canadian Women’s Senior ChampionshipA golfer from St. Thomas, Ont. has won the Canadian Women’s Senior Championship after a neck and neck battle.
-
Northern Ont. man stopped with fake ID, counterfeit money, drugs, contraband tobaccoA 34-year-old man from Hearst is facing multiple charges, including possession of counterfeit money, following a recent traffic stop, police say.
-
Police-worn body cameras recommended after B.C. coroner's inquestA jury in a coroner's inquest into the police killing of a British Columbia man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras.
-
-
Kitchener man arrested for allegedly committing indecent act in Fairview Park MallWaterloo regional police have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly committing an indecent act in Fairview Park Mall.
-
New public school to have first, first day of classes TuesdayAs students get ready to head back to classes Tuesday, some will be doing so in a brand new school.
-
Firefighters find one dead after Beacon Street blazeA person has died following a residential fire in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood Monday morning.