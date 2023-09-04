iHeartRadio

Crews responding to boat fire near Bluffer's Park


FILE- A boat with the Toronto police's marine unit is seen in this undated photo.

Toronto Fire Services and Toronto police are responding to a burning boat on Lake Ontario south of Bluffer's Park in Scarborough.

Toronto fire told CP24.com they received a call for a fire south of 39 South Marine Drive at around 3:17 p.m.

Fire crews on land confirmed there was a boat fire and the Toronto police marine unit was dispatched along with a fire boat.

Toronto police said the boat was approximately three kilometres from shore.

There are no reports of injuries so far, Toronto Fire said.

BOAT FIRE:
3:19 pm
Bluffers park
-police o/s
-confirmed fire
-boat on fire approx 2 miles south
-unknown injuries or if the boat was occupied#GO2065959
^lm

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 4, 2023
12