Crews responding to two-alarm house fire in Scarborough
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
No injuries have been reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the Agincourt area in Scarborough.
Crews were called to a fire at a residence on Knockbolt Crescent, in the Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue East area, at around noon.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flame at the home. The main body of the fire has since been knocked down, Toronto Fire said.
“Thankfully, no injuries reported at this time,” the fire service said on X. “Fireground operations continue.”
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
