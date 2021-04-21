Crews restore power and cleanup after spring snowfall in Windsor

Power has been restored for about 8000 customers in Windsor, but the cleanup continues after snow hit the region.

Enwin Utilities spokesperson Barbara Peirce Marshall says crews were busy overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

She says there were multiple areas across Windsor impacted by a storm and experienced outages that began shortly after 8 p.m.

The main concentration was in two areas:

Pilette and Tecumseh, outage started at 9:30 p.m., affecting 5,600 customers at its peak. These were restored by about 10 p.m.

An outage in South Windsor Started around midnight, affecting 2,400 customers.

Peirce Marshall says as of Wednesday morning, there were 48 customers still without power – 3500 to 3700 blocks Roxborough and Glenwood – due to a large tree limb that brought down wires.

“Significant repairs are needed in that area,” she said. “Power has now been restored to the area, but damage is still being repaired.”

Enwin also experienced 37 additional individual trouble calls Tuesday night, which were dealt with as they occurred.