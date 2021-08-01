Crews search North Saskatchewan River for missing swimmer

Firefighters and police searched for a male swimmer that was last seen Saturday evening just downstream of the Dawson Bridge.

Crews were called out to locate a swimmer in the North Saskatchewan River who went under the water and did not resurface around 6 p.m. Saturday. Multiple witnesses helped guide crews to the area the swimmer was last seen.

Two jet boats and multiple rapid deployment craft were launched by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Police helicopter Air 1 joined the search around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency crews suspended the search an hour later.

On Sunday, police and firefighters continued to search the river until 11 a.m. but are treating the incident as a possible drowning.