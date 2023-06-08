Crews searching for overdue hiker in Lions Bay, B.C.

Mounties and search and rescue crews are asking the public for help locating a missing man who failed to return from a hiking trip Wednesday.

Vancouver resident Michael Tu parked his car in a parking lot near Lions Bay School to go hiking, according to a news release from Sea to Sky RCMP.

"Police believe he made it to the top of Mount Harvey in the Lions Bay area just before 11 a.m.," the statement reads.

As of Thursday, Tu's black four-door Honda Civic remained in the parking lot, police said.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue posted on its Facebook page saying it had been called out to help with the search.

Police describe Tu as a 29-year-old Asian man with short, black hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and a slim build. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 122 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a red North Face jacket, grey-and-green pants and a black backpack.

"Lions Bay Search and Rescue is engaged, and we are mobilizing other assisting resources," said Cpl. Angela Kermer, in the release.

"We’re appealing to people, specifically local area folks and hikers, to keep their eyes open for Michael and call us if he’s seen."

Anyone with information on Tu's whereabouts is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.