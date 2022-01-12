Crews tackle excess snow in Penetanguishene

The Town of Penetanguishene worked throughout the night to remove excess snow as temperatures began to climb.

Late Tuesday night, the Town says crews were deployed to haul and remove snow from several main arteries in the community.

Throughout the night and into the early morning, crews tackled Main Street from Beck Boulevard to Thompsons Road and from Robert Street East and west from Fox Street to Owen Street.

The Town says that businesses and residents were advised that work would run until 7:00 a.m.

This comes after the Town issued a signifiant snowfall warning on Monday as more than 30 cm of snow fell in Penetanguishene and temperatures reached below -25 °C in the area.

As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, the temperature hovered around 0 °C.

According to Environment Canada, 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected to fall in the Midland area today, with overnight temperatures dropping to -9 °C.