Crews tearing down former Barrie YMCA building to make way for new project

Demolition crews are dismantling the former YMCA in Barrie to make room for a proposed development.

"We've seen affordability and vacancy at all-time lows across Ontario, and Barrie in particular, is in desperate need of new housing supply, and we're answering that," says Greg Jones, SkyDev president.

SkyDev purchased the land on Grove Street in February to construct residential rental units.

"It will be three buildings. The height limit in the zoning is about 25 storeys with bottom interconnected podiums between the buildings," Jones explains.

Jones expects to submit a site plan application by September. He hopes to have shovels in the ground in one year.

NEW MULTI-PURPOSE YMCA HUB

The Simcoe Muskoka YMCA is developing plans for a new $40 million multi-purpose community hub that will include programs, child care, meeting spaces, a public café and space for a youth centre. A fitness facility will provide transitional beds for at-risk youths.

Additionally, the new facility will host cardiovascular and cancer rehabilitation programs for post-care patients in partnership with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

In June, the province invested $29 million in the project located downtown on the former Barrie Central property.

"It's a game-changer for us as we move forward," says YMCA president and CEO Jill Tettmann. "We know there are many needs of youth in the downtown area. The youth transitional housing would be the first in Simcoe County."

With more than 5,000 people using the Y yearly, organizers hope the new YMCA hub will triple its numbers.

Officials hope to be able to open the new YMCA facility in the fall of 2024.