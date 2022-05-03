Crews to plug gas well in downtown Wheatley evacuation area

Crews in Wheatley are preparing to plug one of the gas wells in the coming week.

The project team will use “down-hole charges” to perforate the casing of the Tait well in the municipal parking lot.

The procedure is expected to create holes in the casing to allow cement to reach all areas of the well.

The municipality said the procedures meet the standards used in the oil and gas industry, and noise and vibration is part of site operations.