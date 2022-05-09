Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
Ronald Wallingford was found near Keast Drive with minor injuries. Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email that water rescue equipment was used to take Wallingford to safety.
"Based on where he was located and his injuries, it was the most efficient way to get him to medical treatment," Dunn said.
Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted photos of the rescue.
"Patient is OK and safe," Oshell said.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia hammers Odessa as dead civilians uncovered elsewhereRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.
-
Temperatures climbing in Windsor-Essex forecastWindsor-Essex residents can expect above average temperatures over the next several days.
-
New Indigenous art installation pays tribute to old knowledgeThe Calgary Public Library's Indigenous artist-in-residence created a new installation out of a collection of material gathered from 40 different people.
-
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcementsAll four of Ontario's main party leaders are in North Bay on Tuesday for a debate dedicated to issues that impact residents in northern Ontario.