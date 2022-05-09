Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior

An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.

Ronald Wallingford was found near Keast Drive with minor injuries. Greater Sudbury Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email that water rescue equipment was used to take Wallingford to safety.

"Based on where he was located and his injuries, it was the most efficient way to get him to medical treatment," Dunn said.

Deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell tweeted photos of the rescue.

"Patient is OK and safe," Oshell said.