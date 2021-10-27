Crews work to contain 1,000L oil spill near stormwater facility in north Edmonton

Firefighters, HAZMAT teams and EPCOR crews were all working to contain a large oil spill in north Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 call was made at 2:11 p.m., after about 1,000 litres of oil was spilled from a Jiffy Lube location at 164A Avenue and 45 Street..

A tanker truck that was taking old oil away from the shop overflowed and oil poured onto the ground, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services official said.

The oil entered a drain and made its way toward a nearby stormwater pond.

“There is some evidence (of contamination) down in some of the sewer systems. EPCOR is actually digging out one of the closest manholes to see if it made it that far down," EFRS HAZMAT coordinator Duane Breit said.

"And then we’ve got our secondary containment on the waterway. So if it does make it past there we will be able to capture any product in the water.”

Briet said it was unlikely any oil made it into the pond.

"We have installed booms at the Brintnell stormwater management facility to mitigate the impact of any oil that may have entered the facility," EPCOR spokesperson Laura Ehrkamp said.

A private cleanup company was also seen working in the parking lot just outside of the Jiffy Lube.

Alberta Environment was called to the scene to take precautionary measures to protect vegetation and wildlife.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman