Crews work to control invasive plant taking over Tiny Marsh

An effort is underway to remove and control an invasive, robust weed in the Tiny Marsh.

The Marl Lake-Tiny Marsh-Matchedash Bay Conservation Association hired a company from the Windsor area to help remove the aggressive Phragmites.

David Hawke is spearheading the removal work and says Phragmites is the number one invasive plant in southern Ontario.

"If left unchecked, it's going to literally take over the wetland," explains Hawke.

He adds Phragmites is so thick and tall in the Marsh it crowds out natural vegetation and becomes a hazard for wildlife.

"Turtles can't come up on the shoreline, ducks can't bring their ducklings out, and it will just become the only plant growing here," Hawke says.

Experts say eradication is nearly impossible, but controlling the spread is possible.

Chuck Simpson, with the Invasive Phragmites Control Centre out of Langton, Ont., says the plant is covering roughly 10 per cent of the Marsh right now.

"We're using two amphibious vehicles, one to cut it right at the floor of the Marsh, that will eventually drown the plant. Little piles will be left in the water to act as a safe habitat for wildlife," he says.

Crews are done working in the Marsh this week but will be back for a couple of days next week.

They plan to return next summer to pick up where they left off.

The project is expected to take three years to complete.