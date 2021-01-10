A gas leak has prompted first responders to close Regent Avenue East in both directions.

According to a tweet from the City of Winnipeg, Manitoba Hydro is dealing with the situation.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to reports of a gas leak near Regent Avenue East and Day Street. Regent Avenue East is closed in both directions. @manitobahydro is on scene. Please avoid the area.

Manitoba Hydro said all of the gas is venting safely to atmosphere and no evacuations were necessary.

In a tweet, the Crown corporation said crews are working on a fix.

People are advised to avoid the area of Regent Avenue East near Day Street.

This is a developing story. More details to come.