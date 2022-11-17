'Crime does not decrease during a recession': Sarnia may be headed for its highest police budget hike ever

The Sarnia Police Services Board has endorsed what some say amounts to the largest police service budget increase in the city’s history.

The police chief said the proposed 11.53 per cent hike is tied to rising inflation, and demand from the public for safer streets.

“If we end up in a recession, crime does not decrease during a recession period, which makes the police service in a bit of a bind,” explained Chief Derek Davis in his pitch to the board Thursday.

The chief told the board that rising inflation is making it hard for the service to keep up.

“So when we have six, seven per cent inflation rate, we have a lot of capital costs as well, which is reflected in this budget as well, increases that are beyond our control, I can’t control inflation,” said Davis.

In a vote of 3-2 the board endorsed the proposed operating police budget increase, jumping from $27,358,305 in 2022 to $30,400,273 in 2023.

Police salaries and benefits eat of most of the proposed hike, accounting for 8.77 per cent of the 11.53 per cent.

In addition to the operating budget, the capital budget for 2023 comes in at $2,342,200, and consists of fixed costs like vehicle and equipment upgrades.

Police say some of the budget ask stems from a series of town hall meetings and surveys in which the public indicated it wanted more feet on the street keeping the community safe. Police say the business plan includes the hiring of officers to create a new community outreach team addressing mental health issues, and beefing up police visibility.

Civilian board member Kelly Ash voted in favour of the proposed increase.

“I’m a tax-payer. I totally understand that,” said Ash. “But at the same time, I want to live in a safe community. When I go home at night, and I don’t feel safe, I’m willing to pay a little more taxes to get that done,” she added.

Board member, city councillor David Boushy, pointed out that it would be the largest police budget increase in the police service’s history. He said those hit hardest would be seniors.

“A lot of them are on fixed income,” said Boushy. “It’s pretty scary to say to them ‘hey we have a budget coming from the chief, 11 and a half percent, the highest we ever had.’”

Board chair, Mayor Mike Bradley said he doesn’t buy that there’s no room to move in the budget.

“There isn’t a budget that isn’t moveable,” said Bradley. “And what you can do is, when we hired a number of constables we staged that over a number of years to impact less on the rate-payer, and I would hope that we could look at that. It’s up to council. If council wants to say ‘we’re fine with an eleven, 12 per cent increase,’ which is probably the highest in the province, that’s their judgement.”

The 2023 proposed police budget is set to go for city council approval Jan. 16.