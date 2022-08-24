Crime prevention in Alberta: $5.2M in grants now available
Alberta is hoping to combat crime with the creation of a $5.2 million grant.
Justice Minister Tyler Shandro announced the Alberta Crime Prevention grant on Wednesday, saying it will help keep Albertans safe by supporting projects and programs that work to quell criminal activity.
The grants will see eligible groups and organizations receive one-time funding of $25,000 to $150,000 a year for projects and initiatives for up to two years.
"The job of protecting communities and keeping them safe should be one of the most important functions of any government," Shandro said.
"The available grants will help ensure we keep Alberta’s communities safe and crime-free for generations to come."
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld says the funding is another resource for community partners to use in order to deliver crime prevention and community safety.
"This grant presents an additional opportunity to fund initiatives to prevent crime, to prevent harm and victimization and to improve the safety and well-being for all Albertans."
Applications are being accepted online now until Sept. 30.
More information on the grant, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, can be found online at the Government of Alberta's website.
