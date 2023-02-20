Crime spiralling out of control following relocation of Downtown Mission, according to nearby residents

Residents living near the Downtown Mission of Windsor say crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.

Nick and Jessica Amlin purchased a home in the 900 block of Pelissier Street in Feb 2022, when the Downtown Mission mainly operated out of its Victoria Avenue location. At first, the couple found the neighbourhood to be “quiet.”

Much has changed since then. Property damage, attempted break-ins, open drug use, public defecation are some of the problematic incidents being reported daily by residents near the Downtown Mission.

At wit’s end, the Amlins posted security footage from their property to their YouTube Channel titled “Downtown Windsor issues” to bring awareness to the spike in crime in their neighbourhood.

“A lot of it is mental illness. I just want to feel safe in our neighbourhood,” said Nick Amlin.

The Amlins have called police numerous times but were told by officers “their hands are tied.”

“There is a severe mental health crisis in front of our house. Unfortunately, we have to call the police and the police aren't equipped to deal with that,” said Jessica Amlin.

Those living in the homes closest to the Downtown Mission say they wake up to trash-littered yards every day.

“I have picked up numerous needles, tin foil, little plastic bags, anything they can use for drugs,” said Greg Beckwith, a property manager nearby.

Downtown Mission executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin says they are well aware of the problem and have hired additional security guards. She says they lack the resources to do more.

Since moving to the Ouellette Ave. location, Ponniah-Goulin has noticed the severity of needs increase.

“The struggles that individuals are facing who are looking for shelter and support are unfortunately much greater today than they were six months ago,” she said.

The Mission has applied for funding to install lights around the property.

Downtown Windsor councillor Renaldo Agostino has been working with the Downtown Mission and nearby residents to address the problematic behaviours.

In addition to additional lighting, Agostino is proposing short-term solutions such adding portable bathrooms and fencing to the Mission property.

“The Mission isn't happy where they are, the residents aren't happy where they are, and the people who need the support aren't happy where they are either,” said Agostino.

As for a long-term solution, Agostino and Downtown Mission officials would like to see the agency move to a new location near the future Homeless and Housing Help Hub (H4).