'Crime spree' results in arrest of northern Alta. man: RCMP

A 23-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., man is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault with a weapon, after what Mounties are calling a "crime spree."

RCMP responded to an armed robbery near 84 Avenue and Resources Road in Grand Prairie at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man reportedly entered a business there, with an edged weapon and demanded money and merchandise from an employee, police said in a news release.

The man allegedly broke a plexi-glass barrier before fleeing the scene. He was unable to steal anything from the business and nobody was hurt.

Police say, less than an hour later, the same man allegedly broke into a residential business near Range Road 71 and Township Road 710.

He was confronted by the property owner who he allegedly attempted to assault after producing an edged weapon. No one was hurt in the confrontation.

Police say the man stole a vehicle from the property and fled with several stolen tools.

That vehicle was seen driving erratically at high speeds along Range Road 71 then in the wrong direction on Highway 43, police said.

Then, just after 2 p.m., police say the stolen vehicle was set on fire behind a Grande Prairie school near 73 Avenue and 104A Street.

"The driver reportedly exited the vehicle, used an accelerant, lit the vehicle on fire and fled the area on foot," the RCMP news release stated.

Mounties arrested a man near the school not long after.

Tyson Field faces the following charges:

Break and enter to commit theft

Assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Arson - damage to property

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Resist arrest

Robbery

Field was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Oct. 18.