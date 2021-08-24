Crime Stoppers campaign targets illegal dumping

Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers and the Lake Wahnapitae Home and Campers Association have partnered on a pilot project.

The goal is to tackle illegal dumping.

"Illegal dumping is a crime," said Lana Tremblay of Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers. "And like other crimes, if you know something that has happened, you can always call Crime Stoppers and give a 100 per cent anonymous tip."

Six signs have been erected in and around remote bush areas surrounding scenic Lake Wahnapitae at dumping hotspots.

"Asphalt shingle tiles, construction material, there is creosoted railway ties, pressure-treated lumber that should not be out and it's not biodegradable," said Daniel Picard of Lake Wahnapitae Home and Campers Association.

Officials said people may think dumping yard waste in the bush is harmless, but it poses significant risk.

Could cause fires

"Very concerned with all the forests around here in Wahnapitae, but all these homes, if we start making these tinderboxes, that could be the cause of a major forest fire in this area," said Picard.

Picard added illegal dumping has become even worse during the pandemic.

"For whatever reason -- maybe it's an uptick in home construction or whatever it is, it got worse," said Picard.

The campaign includes three phases. An online survey about illegal dumping hotspots in the Sudbury district, signage and education on reporting illegal dumping and cleanup efforts.

"During Phase 1, what we are really looking for people to do is to go to that electronic survey on our website or social media and give as much information about illegal dumping locations and the types of stuff that is being dumped," said Tremblay.

Officials with the pilot project in the Lake Wahnapitae area tell CTV they have also purchased trail cams that will be moved around to different illegal dumping hotspots.