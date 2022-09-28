iHeartRadio

Crime Stoppers Report: suspect still sought after alleged sex assault of jogger


OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Lakeshore, Ont. (Courtesy: Lakeshore OPP)

Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a jogger in Lakeshore.

Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 1 on Amy Croft Drive.

The woman was able to quickly run to a place of safety following the incident.

Lakeshore OPP released a composite sketch of the suspect.Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5’7” in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Sarah Werstein says the runner did the right thing by fleeing to a place of safety. She says there are other pro-active measures runners can take.

Crime Stoppers tips for runners:

  • If playing music, keep only one earphone in to be aware of your surroundings
  • Try to run during daylight hours, in populated areas
  • Let someone know your route and how long you will be gone for
  • Have GPS settings put on certain apps and programs where other people have access to it
  • Check phone settings for the emergency SOS feature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.

12