Crime Stoppers Report: suspect still sought after alleged sex assault of jogger
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a jogger in Lakeshore.
Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 1 on Amy Croft Drive.
The woman was able to quickly run to a place of safety following the incident.
Lakeshore OPP released a composite sketch of the suspect.Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5’7” in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants.
Crime Stoppers coordinator Sarah Werstein says the runner did the right thing by fleeing to a place of safety. She says there are other pro-active measures runners can take.
Crime Stoppers tips for runners:
- If playing music, keep only one earphone in to be aware of your surroundings
- Try to run during daylight hours, in populated areas
- Let someone know your route and how long you will be gone for
- Have GPS settings put on certain apps and programs where other people have access to it
- Check phone settings for the emergency SOS feature.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.
