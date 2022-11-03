Crime Stoppers Report: Suspicious fires at Windsor businesses
Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help after two suspicious fires at local businesses.
A fire at Milos Greek Grill on Wyandotte Street East on Oct. 27 caused about $2-million in damage.
Police are also investigating another fire after finding a Molotov cocktail inside Farron’s Gourmet Butcher Shop on Oct. 16.
Crime Stoppers is hoping for surveillance or dash-cam video in the area.
Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.
-
Levels of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa remains high, Ottawa Public Health reportsOttawa Public Health warns the level of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa remains high, as the capital sees an increase in COVID-19 related deaths and outbreaks.
-
With winter around the corner, Zoo Lights set to returnThe Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Friday that Zoo Lights is scheduled to return and will run from Dec. 1, 2022, to Jan. 8, 2023.
-
50 homes for women and children fleeing violence coming to Langford, B.C.Construction is underway on a four-storey building that will contain 50 new homes for women and children who are fleeing violence in the West Shore area, the province announced Friday.
-
'Exciting futures': Alberta's unemployment rate drops to 5.2 per cent in OctoberAlberta's unemployment rate dipped slightly last month as residents battled inflation and the rising cost of living.
-
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changesHockey Canada finds itself at "a crossroads" that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
-
Historic Weyburn Courthouse reopens as Court of King's BenchThe Weyburn Courthouse was officially reopened as a Court of King’s Bench Judicial Centre and Registry Office on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador setting up office in India to recruit nursesNewfoundland and Labrador government is opening an office in the southwest Indian city of Bengaluru to recruit more nurses.
-
Gas prices jump overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward IslandDrivers in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are paying more at the pumps after gas prices jumped overnight in both provinces.
-
Ottawa's unemployment rate increases slightly in OctoberOttawa's unemployed rate ticked up slightly in October, as more people entered the workforce.