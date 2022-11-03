Crime Stoppers Report: Suspicious fires at Windsor businesses

Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help after two suspicious fires at local businesses.

A fire at Milos Greek Grill on Wyandotte Street East on Oct. 27 caused about $2-million in damage.

Police are also investigating another fire after finding a Molotov cocktail inside Farron’s Gourmet Butcher Shop on Oct. 16.

Crime Stoppers is hoping for surveillance or dash-cam video in the area.

Here’s the full report.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.