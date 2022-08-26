Crime Stoppers Report: Video released in animal cruelty investigation
Windsor police have released video in an animal cruelty investigation involving the death of an 11-month old dog.
On Friday, July 29, the family of 11-month-old Angel the husky contacted the Windsor/Essex Humane Society to report the dog had gone missing that morning.
The humane society called police around 9:30 p.m. to report they had picked up a dog who was found hiding under a tree with extensive injuries, including severe burns, in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.
Police released video of the dog running around in the area.
Angel was taken to Walker Road Animal Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Officers say the investigation is ongoing and ask for the public’s help with any surveillance or dash cam video that may be evidence in his case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Five Cent City: Making connection through communityAn event in Sudbury on Saturday was for the community to come together to overcome pain and struggles.
-
OC Transpo blames IT system issue for interrupting LRT service Saturday morningOC Transpo says an IT system issue is to blame for a lack of LRT service early Saturday morning.
-
Wildfire partially closes Thetis Lake Regional ParkParts of Thetis Lake Regional Park in View Royal closed Saturday due to a wildfire in the park.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescuedMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.
-
Child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in NepeanA young child was taken to CHEO after being struck by a vehicle in Nepean Saturday afternoon.
-
Traffic stop leads to large seizure of drugs and cash: Sarnia policeThree people are facing charges after a simple traffic stop early Friday morning yielded thousands of dollars in cash and large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Sarnia police say.
-
Police investigate reports of gunshots in BradfordPolice are investigating after gunshots were heard in Bradford early Saturday morning.
-
Down 2 quarterbacks, BC Lions fall to RoughridersThe Lions came into Friday's game knowing their starting quarterback, Nathan Rourke, had come through his foot surgery successfully earlier in the day. In the second quarter, they lost backup Michael O'Connor to a leg injury.
-
Politicians denounce video of Alberta man verbally harassing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia FreelandDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally ambushed Friday on a visit to Grand Prairie.