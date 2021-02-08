Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its top 10 list of least wanted valentines in 2021.

The agency releases its "most wanted" list every year during the week before Valentine's Day.

It's a gimmick to draw attention to individuals being sought by police, and to encourage the public to keep an eye out for those on the list.

"The police can't be everywhere all the time. We have more than four million eyes and ears throughout British Columbia. If you see something, say something," said Linda Annis with Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who reports a tip that leads to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal could be eligible for a reward.

These rewards range from $5,000 to $100,000.

Here's the full list: