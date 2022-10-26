Criminal charge for man who hit school bus arm, almost hit children: Guelph police

Guelph police have criminally charged a man they say pushed through a school bus arm and nearly hit children exiting.

According to a news release, a school bus was stopped on Chesterton Lane on Oct. 14 with flashing lights and its arm extended.

A motorist allegedly turned into a driveway in front of the bus, pushed through the arm, and nearly hit the children exiting and the parents waiting on the sidewalk.

Police say that when the bus driver honked the horn at the driver, the man responded with an "obscene gesture".

A 68-year-old Guelph man was arrested Tuesday and charged with dangerous driving.