Criminal charge possible after golden retriever stolen in North Vancouver, RCMP say

A man who allegedly stole a golden retriever from outside a pharmacy in North Vancouver, B.C., this week could be criminally charged, according to the RCMP.

Authorities announced the update on Tuesday while sharing new details about how the incident unfolded on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, North Vancouver RCMP said the dog's owner "briefly" left her unattended while stopping at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Lonsdale Avenue, then came back outside to find the animal missing.

The owner then made a "frantic phone call" reporting that the six-year-old golden retriever, named Amber, had been stolen, authorities said.

"This was an extremely dynamic situation for the owner and our officers," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement. "With the help of social media, the public and partner agencies, we were able to safely return the dog within a relatively short period of time."

Officers quickly managed to obtain nearby CCTV images of a man walking a dog matching Amber's description, and shared them online, leading to a "flood of calls" reporting they might be heading towards downtown Vancouver on the SeaBus.

About three hours after the alleged theft, Metro Vancouver Transit Police found and arrested a suspect at the Waterfront SkyTrain Station.

The suspect – a Vancouver man in his 40s – is facing a possible charge of theft under $5,000, the RCMP said.

To avoid a similarly alarming situation, the North Vancouver detachment recommended that pet owners "be vigilant and not leave their furry friends unattended."