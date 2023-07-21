Criminal charges laid against man accused of peeping into house windows

A man accused of peeping into the windows of a Collingwood house faces charges after police say tips from the public helped to identify the suspicious person.

According to provincial police, video surveillance captured a man peering into the windows of a Dawson Drive residence on July 12 around 11 p.m.

Police said the man lingered and went behind the house before leaving the area.

Detectives arrested a 59-year-old Collingwood man on Friday after appealing to the public for help one day earlier.

Police charged the accused with voyeurism, criminal harassment-watch and beset, and trespassing at night.