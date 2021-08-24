Criminal charges laid against man shot by Waterloo regional police

A man shot by Waterloo regional police last week is now facing criminal charges in relation to the incident.

The Crown Attorney's office confirms a 19-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon, and attempting to disarm an officer.

A court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Police have said they were responding to a call about a man in distress last Wednesday around 6:50 p.m. in the Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road area when, according to police, a man drove at a cruiser and also threatened an officer with a weapon, resulting in an officer shooting their gun.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting, and says the man who was shot suffered serious but non life threatening injuries.

The SIU told CTV News on Monday evening that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.