A young person has been arrested and may face criminal charges following an incident in Metro Vancouver.

Police in West Vancouver said they were notified Monday of a threat circulating on social media overnight.

They did not provide specific details on the post, saying only that it "threatened an act of violence towards two schools."

Police have not said which schools were named in the threat, or even whether they were elementary or secondary schools.

The associate superintendent for schools in the municipality was notified by police, and a suspect was soon identified, the West Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspect, described only as "a youth," was taken into custody then released on conditions that have not been made public.

While the investigation suggested the suspect had no way of carrying out the threat, the WVPD says it will still be recommending criminal charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Const. Nicole Braithwaite said investigators believe there is no ongoing threat to the safety of students and staff, and that students will be safe to go back to school after spring break.

The investigation is ongoing.