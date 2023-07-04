Criminal charges possible in 2021 incident where man was seriously injured by police dog in Surrey

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has filed a report for consideration of criminal charges in relation to an incident more than two years ago in which one man was seriously injured by a police service dog.

The IIO issued a news release announcing the move Tuesday, saying a review of the file has "determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that two officers may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a police service dog."

A statement from the oversight agency says officers were attempting to arrest two people in Surrey near the intersection of Kettle Crescent and 154 Street on May 29, 2021.

"While following one person down Kettle Crescent with the assistance of a police service dog, police encountered an uninvolved man who sustained a serious dog bite injury," the statement says.

"The man subsequently went to the hospital for treatment."

No additional details were provided and no information bulletin or media release was issued at the time of the incident.

"While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case," Tuesday's statement concludes.