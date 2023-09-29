'Criminal harassment': Edmonton police issue warning about man released with conditions

A 39-year-old man who was recently released from jail with court-issued conditions was the subject of a public warning by Edmonton police on Friday.

Faton Miftari was arrested and charged with criminal harassment on Sept. 14 for a series of alleged events in the Ritchie area.

"It was reported that Miftari repeatedly watched the complainant’s home, went onto the complainant’s property, banged on the door, asked about the complainant and looked into her windows," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a news release.

EPS believe Miftari may have also harassed at least one other woman in the same neighbourhood.

"Miftari has prior convictions from Ontario, including convictions for criminal harassment and break and enter," Maran wrote.

Police are encouraging people in the Ritchie area to call them at 780-423-4567 if they "witness concerning behaviour."

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police did not release a photo or a physical description of Miftari or say what conditions he must follow.