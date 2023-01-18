iHeartRadio

Criminal investigation launched after report of stuck vehicle on Highway 11


An OPP cruiser is pictured on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, Ont. (FILE IMAGE)

Two individuals in Bracebridge face multiple charges after police received a report about a vehicle stuck in the centre median on Highway 11.

According to provincial police, officers got the call Tuesday night and initiated a criminal investigation after arriving at the "minor collision."

OPP says the pair was arrested and charged with several crimes.

A 39-year-old Fenelon Falls man is charged with obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and careless storage of a firearm.

A 34-year-old Highland Grove woman is charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

She also faces possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a forged document, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge courtroom later next month to answer to the charges.

