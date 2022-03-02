Criminal investigation launched in suspicious death of Winnipeg man in Ontario

A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows, Ont., early last week.

Jesse Nagam, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg, was found on Highway 71 north of Sioux Narrows on the morning of Feb. 22. Emergency crews had been called to the area for a report of a person in distress. Nagam was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CTV News investigators have determined the death to be suspicious and have launched a criminal investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made, and have previously said there is no threat to the public's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.