Criminal investigation launched in suspicious death of Winnipeg man in Ontario
A criminal investigation has been launched into the death of a Winnipeg man near Sioux Narrows, Ont., early last week.
Jesse Nagam, a 26-year-old man from Winnipeg, was found on Highway 71 north of Sioux Narrows on the morning of Feb. 22. Emergency crews had been called to the area for a report of a person in distress. Nagam was later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) told CTV News investigators have determined the death to be suspicious and have launched a criminal investigation.
Police said no arrests have been made, and have previously said there is no threat to the public's safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
