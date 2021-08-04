Homicide unit investigating male's death on Whyte Avenue
WARNING: This story contains imagery some viewers may find disturbing.
Police say a male who died on Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning was one of three hurt in a disturbance on the popular bar strip.
The trio were found around 1:20 a.m. when southwest officers were called to 82 Avenue and 103 Street.
A male whose age and name was not released died at the scene. For a period of time, the body was visible underneath a white sheet behind police tape.
The other two males were taken to hospital: one with serious injuries, one with minor injuries.
It's unknown what kind of injuries they sustained or how, but police are calling the death suspicious and the case is being investigated by the homicide unit.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
Whyte Avenue was closed between Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard to vehicles and pedestrians in both directions for several hours.
-
Verdicts for Canadians Robert Schellenberg, Michael Spavor expected in ChinaChinese courts are expected to deliver verdicts in the cases of Canadians Robert Schellenberg and Michael Spavor, sources have confirmed to CTV News.
-
Point Roberts residents can cross the border to B.C. without proof of vaccinationResidents of the tiny enclave of Point Roberts can now cross the land border into B.C. But unlike other Americans, they don’t have to show proof of vaccination.
-
'The warning bells are louder' with latest IPCC report on climate changeExperts are calling the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report alarming and say world leaders and citizens must act now before the situation gets worse.
-
Announcement coming from First Nations whose members attended St. Paul’s Indian Residential School in North VancouverThe Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations are set to make an announcement about a former residential school located in North Vancouver.
-
'I can't get enough air in': Thousands of Manitobans living with long-term effects of old COVID-19 infectionsAs the number of new COVID-19 cases slows, thousands of Manitobans are still living with the long-term effects of an old infection.
-
'Fundamentally undemocratic': Alberta medical, political and legal experts criticize UCP government tacticsSome educators and experts in Alberta say they're tired of the provincial government trying to discredit and even muzzle them in their fields of expertise.
-
B.C. woman uses trailer to rescue dozens of animals from fire evacuation zonesAn Armstrong, B.C., woman who runs an equestrian business has spent the past week travelling to areas under threat from wildfires to rescue animals at risk from the flames.
-
AHS offers 3 new drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics in EdmontonThree new COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinics are being offered by Alberta Health Services in Edmonton.
-
'Freak of nature': truck struck by lightning while driving down Manitoba highwayA truck has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning and caught fire while driving on the Trans-Canada highway in Manitoba.