Criminal investigation at Alpine Public School after teacher discipline complaint involving 2 students: WRPS

Officials with the Waterloo Region Police Service are conducting a criminal investigation in response to a complaint about a teacher disciplining two students at Alpine Public School.

A spokesperson for the WRPS said they received a complaint on Oct. 22, and that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed they are "investigating allegations of two children being involved."

A spokesperson also told CTV News that they cannot comment on the particulars of the incident.

“We are aware of the issue and have taken all necessary steps,” said Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, the Chief Communications Officer for the WRDSB.

Parents of a student at the school told CTV News in an emailed statement their son was involved in the incident.

The parents said they were first made aware of the incident by the school's principal.

They said when asked, their son told them he was duct taped to a desk by a teacher because he had moved the desk.

"He did not tell us about the incident as he was scared and traumatized," the email from the parents said in part.

The parents also said they and their son were questioned by police.

Other parents of students at the school said news of the investigation is concerning.

"It's upsetting," said parent Amanda Cherry. "I feel concerned. We never got any notification from the school. That would've been nice to receive."

"It definitely makes us a little bit nervous," said parent Suzanne Grub.