Criminality not suspected in death of dirt biker near Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties say criminality is not suspected after a man died suddenly last week while riding a dirt bike along a forest service road near Ladysmith, B.C.
Initial witness reports were of gunfire near where a group of people were riding dirt bikes in a forested area off Timberland Forest Service Road on Feb. 21.
Paramedics were called to the scene around 5 p.m. and Ladysmith RCMP officers soon followed.
Police later confirmed there may have been gunshots in the remote area which is popular with target shooters.
The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit launched a suspicious death investigation.
While the cause of death has yet to be determined, an RCMP spokesperson says it does not appear to be criminal.
"There isn’t anything leading to criminality at this time," said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, referring questions about the cause of death to the B.C. Coroners Service.
The coroner service is still conducting its death investigation.
