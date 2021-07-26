Crisis navigator hired by Victim Services of Nipissing District to help domestic violence survivors

Officials with Victim Services of Nipissing District say women and girls are facing domestic violence every day with fewer support systems in place than prior to the pandemic.

And now, the organization has received funding from the federal government and is putting it to use by hiring a crisis navigator.

Close to $50,000 has been granted to the organization as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Gender-Based Violence funding.

The crisis navigator helps people find services and support as quickly as possible.

"To access counselling, access support, and we reach out to our community partners to fulfill that," said Kathleen Jodouin, executive director of Victim Services of Nipissing District. "One of the roles, as well, is to help them manage the online platforms that many services have moved towards."

The organization works one-on-one with survivors that have been referred to them.

"We are a referral-based agency but what we noticed during the pandemic is many agencies have closed their doors or stopped answering the phone, and we were overwhelmed with that. So if we were having difficulties, we understood that victims were also having great challenges."