Crisis negotiator helps end LaSalle standoff: police
LaSalle police are crediting their crisis negotiator and excellent teamwork to help end a standoff on Bouffard Road.
On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., police received a call regarding death threats after a man at a home in the 300 block of Bouffard Road threatened another person, allegedly with a firearm.
Police say the reporting person was no longer with the man and officers quickly responded to the area.
Officers contained the residence, closed the road, and asked the public to stay away while they dealt with the situation.
“The crisis negotiator was able to make contact with the individual, de-escalated the situation and peacefully resolved the incident,” states a news release from police.
A warrant to search the residence is being sought by investigators.
The 22-year-old man is in police custody awaiting a bail hearing to answer to a number of criminal charges.
Arrest Made After Brief Stand Off @LaSallePoliceON https://t.co/qol1g69sWf https://t.co/m7jZb3s7un— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) June 2, 2022
