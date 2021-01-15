One person who was barricaded inside a home in Oakville, Ont. is now out of the residence but at least one other individual remains inside, police said.

Residents of a neighbourhood in Oakville, near Lakeshore Road West and Fourth Line, were told to immediately shelter in their basement due to an ongoing active situation just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Police said they received a call for possible gunshots just before 1:20 p.m. They later added that the situation, which involved at least two barricaded people, was currently contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West.

The person who is still inside the home is talking with crisis negotiators, Halton Police Constable Ryan Anderson told reporters near the scene Friday afternoon.

Anderson would not confirm the relationship between the person who was removed from the home and the person who remains inside.

"I can confirm that they (crisis negotiators) have been in contact with the person who is in the home," Anderson said. "Everybody is doing all they can to ensure this comes to a peaceful resolution for everybody involved. At this point we don’t have any indication that anybody has been injured and it is our hope that that continues to be the case."

Police are asking residents to continue sheltering in their homes while the investigation continues.

Nearby Appleby College is currently in a hold and secure, police said. Staff and students are being told to remain inside their facilities until further notice.