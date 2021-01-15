Residents of a neighbourhood in Oakville have been told to immediately shelter in their basement due to an ongoing active situation, police said.

Halton Regional Police said Lakeshore Road West is currently closed from Fourth Line to Birch Hill for ongoing investigation.

Police said the received a call for possible gunshots just before 1:20 p.m. They later added that the situation, which involves at least two barricaded people, is currently contained to a residence on Lakeshore Road West.

The police said their crisis negotiators are working to resolve the situation.

"There is a heavy police presence in this area, including frontline officers, our Tactical Rescue Unit, and K9," police said on Twitter just after 2 p.m. "This is still an active situation and we are asking area residents to continue to shelter in place."

Nearby Appleby College is currently in a hold and secure, police said. Staff and students are being told to remain inside their facilities until further notice.

LOCALIZED SHELTER IN PLACE



All residents in this area are asked to immediately shelter in

place in their basements until further notice.



This is an active situation.



Updates to follow. https://t.co/fqJ78ZUlMc

This is a developing story. More information to come.