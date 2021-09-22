'Crisis proportions': Regina Humane Society reaching cat capacity

Regina Humane Society has close to 1,200 cats and kittens in its care and is looking for residents to adopt, as the organization is at capacity.

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) said there has been a huge increase of cats in the Queen City.

The increase has caused the organization to declare crisis status as it reaches its capacity to care for incoming felines.

To try to help find new homes for as many cats as possible, the RHS has reduced adoption fees for kittens to $75 and adult and junior cats to only $25, until Oct. 3.

“Of the animals we do have in the shelter right now about 90 per cent or so are feline - so cats and kittens, and we've been doing everything we can to find a new homes, that's what we want to see happen with every animal that comes in here,” said Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations with the Regina Humane Society.

While the humane society is grateful for those who utilize their services for animals in need of medical help, staff ask residents to leave stray cats alone unless they appear to be in distress.

“We want to make sure that people understand that the best thing you can do for a healthy cat you see roaming is to leave it where it is, chances are it's going to go home. It doesn't need to come into a shelter,” Thorn said Wednesday.

According to RHS, less than 10 per cent of cats who enter a shelter are ever reunited with their owner. The society encourages the public to utilize the resources listed on its website to assist in finding a cat’s owner and avoid the pet entering the shelter.

“There's an overpopulation of cats in our city, there has been for a while and it's not uncommon to see that in urban centers across Canada and the United States, so spaying and neutering your pet is key,” he added.

For a full list of the animals currently available for adoption, go to RHS’s website.