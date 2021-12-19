'Critical' error on Windsor, Ont. billboard

If you were in the area of Wyandotte Town Centre on Sunday, you may have noticed a giant billboard with Mayor Drew Dilkens face on it.

You might have also noticed a “critical” error. The ad by Douglas Marketing Group reads, “Thank you Windsor Regional Hospital. Your care is critcal.”

The spelling mistake went unnoticed when the billboard was being created.

A city representative told CTV News, “This sign is one element of a new Canada-wide healthcare worker recruitment campaign... It's mainly an online campaign to lure healthcare workers to Windsor with incentives.”

The city says it was approached by an ad firm a few months ago and agreed to support the campaign by contributing $5,000 — hoping it would attract nurses to the region.

A broad regional partnership came together to help fund this effort, including:

Town of Tecumseh

Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce

Invest Windsor Essex

City of Windsor

Town of LaSalle

Workforce Windsor Essex

Hospice Windsor Essex

Tourism Windsor Essex & Peele Island

Windsor Essex County Association of Realtors

Town of Lakeshore

Town of Amherstburg

Windsor Regional Hospital

"Unfortunately, this weekend some outdoor advertisements went up which included a spelling error. It has been confirmed that this was a mistake on the part of Douglas Marketing Group and they are removing the posters on Monday, at no additional cost to the above partners," said the city spokesperson.

The city approved the use of its logo and the mayor’s image being used, and also saw initial proofs, but say the proofs didn’t include the text or the spelling error. Adding, that it was an error by the ad firm.

“It’s their mistake [the ad company] on a sign, I am not involved or a part of it. It’s disappointing that we are in the middle of a pandemic, and this is what people are worried about,” said WRH President and CEO David, Musyj.