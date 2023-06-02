Critical injuries reported after single-vehicle crash near Muncey

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash southwest of London Friday.

It happened at 6 a.m. at the intersection of Muncey Road and Jubilee Road.

Sgt. Jason Cartwright of Strathroy Caradoc police told CTV News preliminary information indicates an eastbound vehicle passed through the intersection.

It was discovered heavily damaged in an embankment.

“Two occupants were in the vehicle, a male and a female,” said Cartwright at the scene. “They were both extricated by the fire service. One was transported to hospital via airlift to the London Health Sciences Centre and the other land ambulance to London Health Sciences as well.”

A spokesperson with Ornge air ambulance confirmed a woman in her 20s was transported.

Both people are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The area around the crash was closed for three hours before reopening shortly after 9 a.m.