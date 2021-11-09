'Critical mass shortage': VicPD offers $20K incentive to hire experienced officers
In an unprecedented move in B.C., the Victoria Police Department is offering a lucrative hiring bonus to get what it says are much-needed boots on the ground.
On Tuesday, the department announced that it would offer a $20,000 hiring bonus for new officers. It's the first time such an offer has been made by VicPD.
The bonus is an effort to attract 12 senior officers from across the country immediately.
"We are at that critical mass shortage right now," said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.
"The 12 officers we are wanting to hire, and provide this $20,000 incentive for recruiting, is really to replace current vacancies," he said.
Manak says the department is facing a massive shortfall of frontline officers due to burnout, retirement and injuries.
"It's a prudent decision. It's a decision others in the private sector make all the time,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.
According to the police department, funding for the bonuses and new employees comes from within current budgets.
Manak says currently, the police department is 35 frontline positions short.
