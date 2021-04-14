'Critical threshold' declared amidst COVID-19 spike in Grey-Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a 'critical threshold' as it reports more than 70 new COVID-19 cases with hundreds of close contacts.

In a media release issued Wednesday afternoon, the health unit said, "This is a significant situation requiring a Grey Bruce-wide response, otherwise the pandemic locally will potentially spiral out of control. Drastic measures are required and will be implemented imminently."

In addition to 25 cases being added to the region's total on Wednesday, health officials say they have also received a report of an additional 48 cases.

"We have identified over 70 new confirmed cases across Grey Bruce in the last thirty-six hours with the potential to generate hundreds of additional close contacts," says medical officer of health Dr. Ian Arra in a news release.

"The sources of transmission are identified as individuals not following lockdown with people visiting others when symptomatic as well as social gatherings and ‘bush parties’ by high school aged youth. The issue is worsened by individuals being untruthful to public health contact tracing and case management inquiries."

Health unit staff are being redeployed from other programs, including the vaccine program and helpline, in order to support contact tracing and case management.

Dr. Arra stressed the importance that every resident to stay home.

"Everyone across Grey Bruce needs to consider themselves a carrier for the next 48 hours until we reach all case and their contacts. It is a priority that everyone stay at home except for essential travel. If contacted by public health, be prudent in following any direction that is given. This is in addition to the Provincial Stay-At-Home Order."

A class action Order from the Medical Officer of Health will also be issued to further reinforce the need for cases and close contacts to follow public health direction.

Even with just 25 cases reported, it would be the highest single-day total for the region since the start of the pandemic. The last spike, reported on Jan. 6, was 20 cases.

Not counting the 48 cases still to be added to the region's total, Grey-Bruce now has 959 cases, with 111 active, 870 resolved and five deaths.

The cases include 99 variants of concern and officials say there are 498 high-risk contacts.

Two outbreaks were confirmed in the region on Tuesday.

One is at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound, which has three confirmed and several probable cases, and another Georgian Bay Community School in in Meaford, where five confirmed cases and one probable case have been reported.

The health unit says it has reached out to anyone identified as a close contact in both outbreaks.